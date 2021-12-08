Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 815 to GBX 860. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Auto Trader Group traded as high as GBX 748.20 ($9.92) and last traded at GBX 746.80 ($9.90), with a volume of 110930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741.80 ($9.84).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.48) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 745 ($9.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.48) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 700 ($9.28).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 646.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 630.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £7.11 billion and a PE ratio of 36.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.