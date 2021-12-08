Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) shares rose 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 41,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 848,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

