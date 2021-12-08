AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,350.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.06.

AZO opened at $2,023.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,800.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,634.04. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 227.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 19.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

