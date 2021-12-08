AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,986,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 954,230 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 2.3% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $440,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVB opened at $241.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $247.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.94.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

