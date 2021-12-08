Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avangrid in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Avangrid by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

