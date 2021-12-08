Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.