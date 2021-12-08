Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $184.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.28. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $157.01 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

