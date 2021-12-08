Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

