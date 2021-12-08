Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

