Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 45.8% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $590.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $593.07. The firm has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.83.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

