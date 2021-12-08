Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,087 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PPL by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after buying an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,085,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,325,000 after buying an additional 851,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PPL by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

PPL stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

