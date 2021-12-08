Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 356.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 57,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

