Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $28.50

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $27.59. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 9,935 shares.

Several research firms have commented on CDMO. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 335.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

