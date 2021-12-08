Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.55 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.94 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 479,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,164. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

