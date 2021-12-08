Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Nick Keveth Acquires 14 Shares

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($14.06) per share, for a total transaction of £148.40 ($196.79).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Nick Keveth acquired 8 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($25.96) per share, for a total transaction of £156.64 ($207.72).

AVON opened at GBX 1,066 ($14.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The firm has a market cap of £330.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 914 ($12.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,981.59 ($52.80). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,167.97.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($39.19) to GBX 1,740 ($23.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

