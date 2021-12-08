Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €190.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($188.76) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €176.00 ($197.75) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($210.11) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($182.94).

Wacker Chemie stock traded up €6.25 ($7.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €144.40 ($162.25). 114,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €93.82 ($105.42) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($196.35). The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €143.89.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

