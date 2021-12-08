Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,742 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 405,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,251. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

