Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys 1,220 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.71. 15,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

