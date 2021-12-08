Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,554. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.45 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average of $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

