Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $187,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $340.28. 6,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.39 and a 200 day moving average of $297.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

