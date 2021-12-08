Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 15,831 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB set a $45.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,785. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

