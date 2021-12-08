Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Stephen R. Billingham Acquires 45 Shares

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Stephen R. Billingham acquired 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £110.70 ($146.80).

Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 247.20 ($3.28). 919,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.84. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 230.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($5.04) to GBX 395 ($5.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.