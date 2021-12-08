Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Stephen R. Billingham Acquires 45 Shares

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Stephen R. Billingham acquired 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £110.70 ($146.80).

Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 247.20 ($3.28). 919,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.84. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 230.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($5.04) to GBX 395 ($5.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.