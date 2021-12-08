Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Shares Down 1.7%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bâloise in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

