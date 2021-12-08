Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 61,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

