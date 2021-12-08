Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 34.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.