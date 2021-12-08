Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,630,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

