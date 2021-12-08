Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 12,518 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of CVR Energy worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.80.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

