Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 432,909 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 116,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after buying an additional 814,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

