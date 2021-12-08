Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 3,034 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 2,196.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the second quarter worth about $492,000.

First Trust Chindia ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

