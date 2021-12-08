Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Barrons 400 ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barrons 400 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BFOR opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. Barrons 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77.

