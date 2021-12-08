Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Strategic Education worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $100.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

