Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.95.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$137.55. 352,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,922. The firm has a market cap of C$89.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.91. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$94.76 and a 1-year high of C$141.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.