Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

