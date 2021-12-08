Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.
Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of New York Mellon
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.
