Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.80

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $16.25. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 8,047 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 232,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

