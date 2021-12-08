Barclays Boosts American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $187.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price increased by Barclays from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

NYSE:AWK opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

