Barclays Boosts American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $187.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price increased by Barclays from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.
NYSE:AWK opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.27.
In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
