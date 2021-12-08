Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

BARK stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Bark & Co has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

