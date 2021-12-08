Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 760 by Analysts at Barclays

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 760 ($10.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 810 ($10.74) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.42) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 816.89 ($10.83).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 732 ($9.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 672.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,209.08. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 577.80 ($7.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.80).

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($697,650.50).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.