Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BASFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

