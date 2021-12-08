Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

BBWI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,695. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

