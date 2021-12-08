Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

BEEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.