Beck Bode LLC Buys Shares of 62,740 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises about 1.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.31 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

