Beck Bode LLC Cuts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Datadog by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $787,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 8.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Datadog by 116.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,827,777 shares of company stock worth $461,856,400. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,264.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.03 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.