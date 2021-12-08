Beck Bode LLC Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 31,901.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,531 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises approximately 3.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.17% of OGE Energy worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.79.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

