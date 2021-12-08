Beck Bode LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,264,000 after buying an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,176,000 after purchasing an additional 221,681 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $14,953,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,827,777 shares of company stock valued at $461,856,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $177.00 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,264.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

