Beck Bode LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.84.

ON opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

