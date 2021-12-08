Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $136.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

