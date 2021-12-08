Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up 1.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

