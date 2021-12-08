Beck Bode LLC Sells 3,234 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for 2.3% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 521,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,001,881. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

