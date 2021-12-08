Bell Bank Buys 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,956.02. 15,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,871.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2,744.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $524,338,129. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

