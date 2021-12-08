Bell Bank Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,535. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

